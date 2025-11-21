Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd $OBAWU

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,005,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,005,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000.

OBAWU stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11. Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

