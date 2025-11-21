Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.69 Billion Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,367,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ON Semiconductor worth $2,692,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 62,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

