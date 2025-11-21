Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.13 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Blur has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $23.95 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,610,448,353.3105025 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.03991996 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 325 active market(s) with $21,206,233.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

