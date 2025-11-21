Q1 EPS Estimates for First Solar Reduced by Zacks Research

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital set a $300.00 price objective on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.79.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $245.84 on Friday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $281.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,026,108,000 after purchasing an additional 464,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,680,000 after buying an additional 111,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,848 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $471,927,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,617,000 after acquiring an additional 405,457 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 32.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after acquiring an additional 592,444 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

