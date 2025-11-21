tomiNet Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $445.06 thousand worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,797.32 or 0.99277785 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 4,281,047,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,579,589,102,579 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMI (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOMI has a current supply of 4,281,047,102.43794531 with 4,270,323,436.227262 in circulation. The last known price of TOMI is 0.00000047 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $481,150.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars.

