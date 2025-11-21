DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Up 53.6% – Here’s Why

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shares were up 53.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 214,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 81,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

DeepMarkit Stock Up 53.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

