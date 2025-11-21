Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 171,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 245,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

