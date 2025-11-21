Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Amcor Q2 Earnings

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Amcor in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 61.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,228,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,701,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 62.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,770,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,279,000 after buying an additional 30,938,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 26.6% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 108,333,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

