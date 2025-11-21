JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Shares Down 16.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) traded down 16.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 659,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 660% from the average session volume of 86,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

JZR Gold Trading Down 16.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

