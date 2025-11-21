FY2027 EPS Estimates for Revvity Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revvity in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RVTY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Revvity Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. Revvity has a 12-month low of $81.36 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 138.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

