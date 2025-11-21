MAI Capital Management Buys 37,508 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.26% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.