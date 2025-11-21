Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,557,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,217,826,000 after purchasing an additional 218,046 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,306,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,841,000 after purchasing an additional 609,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,098,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,722,000 after buying an additional 238,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $3,627,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $189,550.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,559.68. This represents a 95.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $149.08 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

