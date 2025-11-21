Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $294,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,768,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $98,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Prologis by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,449,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,905,000 after buying an additional 535,703 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,203.06. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

