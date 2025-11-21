Martin Currie Ltd. Grows Position in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF $FLSA

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 2.91% of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.42. Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

About Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF

The Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (FLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Saudi Arabia RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian equities, excluding small-caps. FLSA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

