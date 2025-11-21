MAI Capital Management Purchases 105,279 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,279 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.