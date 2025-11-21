Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of LiveRamp worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 344,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 341,036 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $355,787.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,647.46. This trade represents a 16.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $28.08 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.66 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $199.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

