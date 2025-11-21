Dyan Wold Sells 1,510 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) CAO Dyan Wold sold 1,510 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,093.78. This represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.