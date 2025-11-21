Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 604,000 Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 68,636.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Super Group (SGHC) worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the first quarter worth $37,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Super Group has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 10.05%.The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

