Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank makes up 1.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $48,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 424.1% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 99,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 80,312 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 243,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $82.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.Toronto Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.