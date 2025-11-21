Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.04 Thousand

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $26.45 million and $14.04 thousand worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,368.29 or 0.03953973 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82,529.64 or 1.00247587 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile
Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,853 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH
