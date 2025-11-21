Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $197.13 Thousand

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $197.13 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00011074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,021,411,259,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,021,436,393,720 tokens. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,021,703,591,237.877 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000114 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $177,064.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

