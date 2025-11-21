Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $82,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

