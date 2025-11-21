Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Position in The Western Union Company $WU

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,891 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 667.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $8.19 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 18.80%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

In other Western Union news, insider Giovanni Angelini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 186,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,041.40. This trade represents a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

