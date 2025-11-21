Seeds Investor LLC Buys New Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $AVLC

Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Seeds Investor LLC owned 0.31% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,624,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 717,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,948,000 after buying an additional 378,662 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,339,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,941,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA AVLC opened at $74.49 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $782.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.