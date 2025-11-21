Asana, Inc. $ASAN Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 275.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $225,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Asana by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $285,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 13,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $204,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,068,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,979,247.70. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 63,374 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $911,318.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,076,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,845.34. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,427,928 shares of company stock worth $36,497,981. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASAN

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.