iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Holdings Lifted by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

