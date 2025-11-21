Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 90,347 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. BorgWarner makes up about 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

BorgWarner Stock Down 5.1%

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.94%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 204,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,840. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,479 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.