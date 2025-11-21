LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $13.41 EPS

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.42) by $13.41, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 78,473.86% and a negative net margin of 190.24%.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of LNZA stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. LanzaTech Global has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $274.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNZA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of LanzaTech Global from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LanzaTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of LanzaTech Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LanzaTech Global currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168,247 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149,576 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

