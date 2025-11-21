ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ODDITY Tech updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.120 EPS.
Shares of ODD stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. ODDITY Tech has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.15.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in ODDITY Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 134.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the second quarter worth $225,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
