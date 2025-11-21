ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ODDITY Tech updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.120 EPS.

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. ODDITY Tech has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.15.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODDITY Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in ODDITY Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 134.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the second quarter worth $225,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.