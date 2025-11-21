Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 926.0% in the second quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,889 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 121.4% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 923,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $757,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 249,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,273.60. This represents a 11.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Westin Wendt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $302,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $302,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 219,529 shares of company stock worth $8,601,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.