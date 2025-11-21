Seeds Investor LLC Buys 14,377 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.