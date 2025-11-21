Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Raised by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.9% of Seeds Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $320.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06. The company has a market cap of $533.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

