Seeds Investor LLC Purchases 3,770 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 951.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $132.93 and a 52 week high of $187.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

