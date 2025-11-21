Seeds Investor LLC Acquires 2,127 Shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF $CHGX

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC owned about 0.68% of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stance Sustainable Beta ETF alerts:

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CHGX opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.