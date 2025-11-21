Seeds Investor LLC Buys 10,317 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Seeds Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Seeds Investor LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 505,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after buying an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.79 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

