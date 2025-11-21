Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $2.61 Million in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. CNH Industrial accounts for 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other news, Director Suzanne Heywood bought 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,009.44. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 619,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,945.04. This trade represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,653.04. This represents a 25.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

