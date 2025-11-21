Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank $PFBC

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,021 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Preferred Bank comprises approximately 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.84% of Preferred Bank worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $33,915,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 617.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Preferred Bank stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.73. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.27. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 25.67%.The firm had revenue of $74.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

