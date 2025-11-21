Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 53,236 Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $1,244,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary G. Smalley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.08 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 118,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,021. This represents a 4.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $8,223,101.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 187,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,352,593.04. This represents a 39.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 645,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,132,931. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.94. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

