Leerink Partnrs Decreases Earnings Estimates for Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaxcyte in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.36). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($4.21) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.70) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($9.42) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($5.45) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCVX. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 target price on Vaxcyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.07. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $94.76.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $76,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Vaxcyte by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 246,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

