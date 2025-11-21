Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVA opened at $22.55 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

