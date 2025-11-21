Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.86 Million in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,943.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cfra Research raised Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

