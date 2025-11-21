Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 363,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 56.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE KD opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

