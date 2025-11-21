Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Corning by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 360,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Corning by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 4.5%

NYSE GLW opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. The trade was a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

