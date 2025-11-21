FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after acquiring an additional 654,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $472,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,172.50. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,167.92. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 85,799 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $282.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.