FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,308 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Entergy by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $105.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,659.58. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.6%

ETR opened at $93.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 63.21%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

