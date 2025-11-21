NFP Retirement Inc. Invests $975,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

