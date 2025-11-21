Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,564 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Datadog were worth $218,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 869,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,827,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,575,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Datadog by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Datadog by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $159.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.81. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $2,343,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,625.12. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 31,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $6,366,453.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,132,226 shares of company stock worth $333,155,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

