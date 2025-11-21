DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $49,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 780,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,927,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.6% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,662,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $476.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $403.01 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.85.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

