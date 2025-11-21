Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 5,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $23,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.0% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 153.38%.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Santander assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile



Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

