Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Position in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nextpower by 703.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 796.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nextpower during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nextpower by 1,737.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextpower news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $4,357,981.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 624,882 shares in the company, valued at $57,039,228.96. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,201. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextpower Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NXT opened at $85.82 on Friday. Nextpower Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nextpower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nextpower from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextpower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Nextpower Profile

(Free Report)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

